Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $72.97 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

