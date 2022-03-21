Piper Sandler Increases United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target to $37.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UFCS. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Fire Group stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.02. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

