Piper Sandler Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $70.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,114 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

