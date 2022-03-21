Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,200 ($15.60).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

POLY stock opened at GBX 133.70 ($1.74) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 812.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,160.44. The firm has a market cap of £633.24 million and a P/E ratio of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.