Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €97.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($106.59) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.50 ($111.54).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

ETR:PAH3 opened at €82.16 ($90.29) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €67.02 ($73.65) and a one year high of €102.00 ($112.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €83.32 and a 200-day moving average of €84.64. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.