Poshmark (POSH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Poshmark to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

POSH opened at $12.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $987.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.