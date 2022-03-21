Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

PRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 170,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 25.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 987.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 403,260 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

