Primecoin Price Tops $0.0535 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $922.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,021,979 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

