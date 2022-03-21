Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.15. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

