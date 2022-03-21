PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 275,532 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $32.99.

PRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.