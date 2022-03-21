Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.01 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $6.01 million and $56,013.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,884,142 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.