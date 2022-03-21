Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.
PPT stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
