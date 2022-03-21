Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Nutrien Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion.
NTR opened at C$125.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$66.05 and a 1-year high of C$130.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
