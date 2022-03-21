Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Nutrien Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

NTR opened at C$125.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$66.05 and a 1-year high of C$130.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

