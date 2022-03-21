Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Raised by Analyst

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

VIRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $3.11 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $116.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

