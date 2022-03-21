Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.34 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OAS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Shares of OAS opened at $148.93 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

