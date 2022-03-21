Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Lifted by Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for RH in a report issued on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s FY2023 earnings at $27.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.90 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.29.

RH stock opened at $374.50 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $320.81 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of RH by 8.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.