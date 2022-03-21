Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) Head-To-Head Review

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $9.70 billion 1.61 $2.61 billion $1.04 6.09 Qudian $565.21 million 0.45 $146.95 million $0.34 2.97

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Qudian. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lufax and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 0 3 2 0 2.40 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $9.76, suggesting a potential upside of 54.19%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Qudian.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 27.08% 18.93% 5.45% Qudian 66.54% 10.60% 9.31%

Volatility and Risk

Lufax has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lufax beats Qudian on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Qudian (Get Rating)

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

