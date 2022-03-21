Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) is one of 208 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Quipt Home Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -8.86% -4.36% -2.17% Quipt Home Medical Competitors -728.38% -76.17% -18.17%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quipt Home Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical Competitors 1139 4399 7884 216 2.53

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus target price of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 138.36%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million -$6.17 million -13.88 Quipt Home Medical Competitors $1.18 billion $88.47 million 28.21

Quipt Home Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

