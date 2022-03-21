QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Up 8.1%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
QuoteMedia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QMCI)
