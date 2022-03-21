Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $31.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. Rambus has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 195.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

