Raymond James Increases NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $24.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1,054.09, a quick ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.82.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

