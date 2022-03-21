Raymond James Raises Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$26.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PIF opened at C$17.10 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.99. The stock has a market cap of C$333.88 million and a PE ratio of 502.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.