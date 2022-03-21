Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after buying an additional 301,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,971,000 after acquiring an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of RTX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.94. 6,625,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

