Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuVista Energy (NVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.50.

3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

3/8/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.50.

3/3/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

1/25/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$9.51 on Monday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

