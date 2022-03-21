Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuVista Energy (NVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA) in the last few weeks:
- 3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.50.
- 3/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$15.00.
- 3/8/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.50.
- 3/3/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00.
- 1/25/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.
Shares of NVA stock opened at C$9.51 on Monday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34.
In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.
