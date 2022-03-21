Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS):

3/17/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65).

3/1/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03).

2/25/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64).

2/11/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.69. 403,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

