Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,292,426 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 115,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

