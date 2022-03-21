ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $261.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.61 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

