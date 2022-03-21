Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.81%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

