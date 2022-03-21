Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.30 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,587.73 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,483.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,677.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

