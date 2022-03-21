Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

