Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 511 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of National Instruments worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

