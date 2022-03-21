Reviewing Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) & Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals -187.50% -27.90% -26.89% Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -19.84% -18.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Chemomab Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 930.93%. Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 606.85%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Chemomab Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Chemomab Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 9.53 -$12.77 million ($0.30) -1.29 Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.48 million ($1.18) -3.80

Chemomab Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salarius Pharmaceuticals. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and potential biomarkers for Seclidemstat (SP-2577). Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

