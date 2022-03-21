Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $381,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $14,548,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 216,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.