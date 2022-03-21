RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGCO. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGCO opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.