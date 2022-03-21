Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $30.31 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174,000 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $30,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Five Below by 19,421.0% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,507,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.34. 727,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,560. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.69.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.65.

Five Below Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.