Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $13.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.50. 2,044,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

