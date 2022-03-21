Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Allbirds at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $8,030,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Allbirds stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. 1,593,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Allbirds Inc has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

