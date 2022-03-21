Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 125,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

American Tower stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.64. 1,448,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.