Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $4.62 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.38. 1,496,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,309. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

