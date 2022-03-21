Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 4,074 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 702.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

