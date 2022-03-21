Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 5,179 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:TAK opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

