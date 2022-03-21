Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Purchases £13,910 in Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn bought 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,088.43).

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Monday. Rotala PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.27 million and a P/E ratio of 265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

