Royal Bank of Canada Boosts STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$3.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNVVF. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

