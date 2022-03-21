Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on Calfrac Well Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$172.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.23.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

