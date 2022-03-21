RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $3,525,900.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE RES opened at $9.82 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.44 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 2,846.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

