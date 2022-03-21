RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $3,525,900.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE RES opened at $9.82 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.44 and a beta of 1.58.
RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 2,846.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
