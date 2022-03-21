Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAYGet Rating) will announce $19.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.33 million to $20.52 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $97.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.77 million to $101.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.55 million, with estimates ranging from $148.72 million to $152.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

RWAY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 473,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,171,765.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $256,139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

