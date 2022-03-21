Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $112,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $78.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

