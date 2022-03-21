Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $103,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $161.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.