Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $88,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

PXD stock opened at $239.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

