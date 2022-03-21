Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,573 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.92% of EastGroup Properties worth $85,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,991,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $196.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.15 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.33.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

